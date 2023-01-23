English
    Brazil, Argentina aim to boost trade; Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad plays down common currency

    Haddad said a "common unit of trade" could be developed, but dismissed the idea of a unified currency in wider circulation.

    Reuters
    January 23, 2023 / 10:29 PM IST
    Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad (L) and Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa (R) pose for a picture after an agreement signing at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires on January 23, 2023. (AFP)

    Brazil and Argentina are set to sign an agreement to boost bilateral trade, with more Brazilian export financing backed by Argentina's international collateral, a Brazilian government source said on Monday, as officials played down talk of a common currency.

    Leaders from both countries are meeting at a summit in Buenos Aires, with Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad saying they were looking to stimulate bilateral trade.

    Haddad talked down the idea of a shared currency circulating in both Argentina and Brazil in comments to journalists late on Sunday, after the countries' presidents published a joint article saying their aim for greater economic integration included studies of a common South American currency.

    "Trade is really bad and the problem is precisely the foreign currency, right? So we are trying to find a solution, something in common that could make commerce grow," Haddad told reporters as he arrived in Buenos Aires ahead of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first international trip since his Jan. 1 inauguration.