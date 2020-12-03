PlusFinancial Times
Politicians from 19 countries request people to buy Australian wine as a response to China's tariff

China, the largest market for Australian wine, on November 27 imposed a heavy tariff of up to 212 percent on the import of the product.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 03:56 PM IST
Politicians from several countries are urging their citizens to buy Australian wine as a response to China's steep tariff on the beverage.

Members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), which includes more than 200 parliamentarians from 19 countries, are asking people to support Australian wine in December.

China, the largest market for Australian wine, on November 27 imposed a heavy tariff of up to 212 percent on the import of the product.

In a video posted on Twitter, parliamentarians from nations such as US, UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, New Zealand and Norway have accused China of "authoritarian bullying".

"We are asking you all to join us in standing against Xi Jinping's authoritarian bullying," said Miriam Lexmann, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) representing the Christian Democrats, said in the video.

"By drinking a bottle or two of Australian wine and letting the Chinese Communist Party know that we will not be bullied," added Elisabet Lann, a municipal councilor from Sweden's Christian Democrats.

 

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Australia #China #wine #World News
first published: Dec 3, 2020 03:56 pm

