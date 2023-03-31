 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Political persecution, poll interference: Donald Trump after grand jury votes to indict him

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Trump for his role in paying hush money to a porn star. A New York Times report added that an indictment is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Political persecution, poll interference: Donald Trump after grand jury votes to indict him

Former US President Donald Trump has termed the indictment against him a "political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history" and said the "witch-hunt will backfire massively" on current President Joe Biden.

A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Trump for his role in paying hush money to a porn star. A New York Times report added that an indictment is expected to be announced in the coming days.

"By then, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg," will have asked Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain unknown for now.

"This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the radical left Democrats -- the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country -- have been engaged in a witch-hunt to destroy the 'Make America Great Again' movement.