App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Political guidance’, patriotism classes planned for China’s intellectuals

The development comes after an essay critical of the present establishment and President Xi Jinping was widely shared on Chinese social media.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a move to counter discontent among some academicians, who had criticised President Xi Jinping, China has announced plans for a campaign meant to “enhance patriotism” amongst the country’s intellectuals, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The campaign will be launched mainly among young and middle-aged intellectuals at educational institutions and research institutes, according to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Organisation Department and the publicity department.

The initiative is being introduced to strengthen the “political guidance” of intellectuals and bring their “ideological and political identification” in line with CPC’s agenda, the report suggests.

According to the report, the campaign will include special symposiums to study the Xi Jinping thought along with special training for intellectuals and mobilising them to conduct activities in poor and remote areas.

related news

The move comes after Xu Zhangrun, a professor at the Tsinghua University in Beijing wrote an essay critical of President Xi Jinping and the present Chinese establishment. The essay was widely shared on Chinese social media.

The article titled “Imminent fears, immediate hopes” spoke about tightened ideological control, China granting international aid excessively and the constitutional revision which now allows President Xi Jinping to rule for life.

Xu had also called for the reversal of this amendment and suggested that China was being pushed towards Maoist totalitarianism under the current leadership.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 04:26 pm

tags #China #World News

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.