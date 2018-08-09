‘Political guidance’, patriotism classes planned for China’s intellectuals

In a move to counter discontent among some academicians, who had criticised President Xi Jinping, China has announced plans for a campaign meant to “enhance patriotism” amongst the country’s intellectuals, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The campaign will be launched mainly among young and middle-aged intellectuals at educational institutions and research institutes, according to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Organisation Department and the publicity department.

The initiative is being introduced to strengthen the “political guidance” of intellectuals and bring their “ideological and political identification” in line with CPC’s agenda, the report suggests.

According to the report, the campaign will include special symposiums to study the Xi Jinping thought along with special training for intellectuals and mobilising them to conduct activities in poor and remote areas.

The move comes after Xu Zhangrun, a professor at the Tsinghua University in Beijing wrote an essay critical of President Xi Jinping and the present Chinese establishment. The essay was widely shared on Chinese social media.

The article titled “Imminent fears, immediate hopes” spoke about tightened ideological control, China granting international aid excessively and the constitutional revision which now allows President Xi Jinping to rule for life.

Xu had also called for the reversal of this amendment and suggested that China was being pushed towards Maoist totalitarianism under the current leadership.