English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Polish border guards beat up Indian students, turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

    In his speech, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said one Indian national was killed and one Chinese citizen was wounded in the Russian military operation in his country.

    PTI
    March 02, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
    People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wait in a crowded underpass at Lviv train station to catch a train to Poland. (Reuters)

    People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, wait in a crowded underpass at Lviv train station to catch a train to Poland. (Reuters)

    Belarus claimed on Wednesday that Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine following which they were placed in a refugee camp in Romania.

    Belarus Ambassador to the UN Valentin Rybakov made the remarks while delivering a statement in the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

    “On the 26th of February, Polish border guards beat up and turned back into Ukraine a group of around 100 Indian students who then were kindly placed in a refugee camp in Romania,” Rybakov said.

    In his speech, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said one Indian national was killed and one Chinese citizen was wounded in the Russian military operation in his country.

    Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on Tuesday.

    Close

    India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24.

    The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning when the Russian military attacked the country.
    PTI
    Tags: #Belarus #Poland #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 11:03 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.