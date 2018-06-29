App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 01:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Poland's Kaczynski says Germany should pay damages for World War Two

This is a Polish-Germany issue, I mean it was Germany who invaded Poland, murdering millions of people, destroying material goods and we must be compensated for this," Kaczynski said in an interview.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski on Friday again demanded that Germany pay Poland damages for World War Two.

"This is a Polish-Germany issue, I mean it was Germany who invaded Poland, murdering millions of people, destroying material goods and we must be compensated for this," Kaczynski said in an interview with public radio after several weeks in hospital.

Kaczynski also said that Polish-US relations suffered due to Polish legislation that threatened jail terms for people who suggest the Polish nation was complicit in Nazi crimes against the Jews.

The legislation was watered down this week after months of negotiations with Israel.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 12:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Jaroslaw Kaczynski #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.