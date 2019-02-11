App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 08:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Poland to buy US rocket system for $414 million

The deal, due to be signed Wednesday, will "significantly increase the Polish army's capacities," Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told journalists Sunday, adding that delivery was expected by 2023.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Poland said it will buy mobile rocket launchers worth USD 414 million (365 million euros) from the United States, as Warsaw seeks closer ties with Washington amid concerns over a resurgent Russia.

The deal, due to be signed Wednesday, will "significantly increase the Polish army's capacities," Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told journalists Sunday, adding that delivery was expected by 2023.

Made by US weapons giant Lockheed Martin, the HIMARS system can launch six guided rockets with a range of 70 kilometres (37 miles), or a single missile with a 300-kilometre range.

It is already being used by 19 countries and has been deployed in Iraq and Syria against the Islamic State group, allowing US troops a precision attack ability even in poor weather when air attacks are hindered.

related news

In March last year, Warsaw already signed a USD 4.75 billion contract to purchase a US-made Patriot anti-missile system.

Poland's rightwing government has been pushing for the United States to open a permanent military base on its soil, where American troops are already stationed on a rotational basis as part of NATO operations.

However, the head of the US Army said in September 2018 that Poland might not be ready for a permanent military base because of an apparent lack of space to fulfil the training requirements for American soldiers.

Two years ago, NATO opened a counter-espionage hub in Poland aimed at expanding the alliance's intelligence-gathering capabilities following tensions with Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The US-led alliance has also bolstered its forces in eastern Europe with four international battalions acting as tripwires against possible Russian adventurism in the region.

Poland this week is set to host US Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a two-day conference on security issues in the Middle East.

Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt, close advisors to US President Donald Trump, are also expected to attend the event starting Tuesday, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
First Published on Feb 11, 2019 07:50 am

tags #Poland #US rocket system #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.