    Poland, Lithuania and Germany to discuss sanctions on Russia

    "The European Union must immediately adopt a package of ruthlessly harsh sanctions against Russia."

    Reuters
    February 26, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    A man walks past a building damaged following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25. (Image: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

    A man walks past a building damaged following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25. (Image: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

    Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Saturday to discuss sanctions on Russia, Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller said on Twitter.

    "At the initiative of Prime Minister Morawiecki a meeting will be held in Berlin today. Prime Minister Morawiecki together with the President of Lithuania will hold talks with the German Chancellor," Muller said in a tweet early on Saturday.

    Track live updates of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict

    Muller did not give the time of the meeting.
    Reuters
    first published: Feb 26, 2022 05:37 pm

