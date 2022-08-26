English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Poland and South Korea to seal USD 5.8 billion military deal

    Poland's conservative government, in power since 2015, has worked to strengthen the country's armed forces in response to neighboring Russia's policies and actions.

    PTI
    August 26, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Poland is scheduled to seal a deal with South Korea on Friday for the purchase of some USD 5.8 billion worth of tanks, howitzers and ammunition as the European country steps up its defence and deterrence capabilities in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine.

    Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who is also his country's defence minister, and the head of South Korea's Defence Acquisition Program Administration, Eom Dong-hwan, are expected to sign the contracts at a military base in the northern Poland town of Morag.

    Poland's conservative government, in power since 2015, has worked to strengthen the country's armed forces in response to neighboring Russia's policies and actions. Poland, like other European nations and the United States, has sent military equipment to Ukraine during the 6-month war. The Polish government is seeking to replace some of the equipment it shared with new acquisitions, including US-made Abrams tanks.

    Under the deal with South Korea, Poland is purchasing 180 K2 Black Panther tanks, made by Hyundai Rotem and worth some USD 3.4 billion, along with 212 K9 Thunder howitzers made by Hanhwa Defense, worth some USD 2.4 billion. The deal includes training, logistics and ammunition. The ordered equipment constitutes a real strengthening of Poland's deterrence and defense potential, Poland's Defence Ministry said.

    Some of the items are expected to arrive this, and all by the end of 2025. Poland and South Korea also plan to sign an agreement this year for the purchase of 12 FA-50 planes, a light training and combat aircraft made by Korea Aerospace jointly with Lockheed Martin, according to Blaszczak.

    Close

    Related stories

    Poland is seeking a technology transfer, so it can launch production domestically.
    PTI
    Tags: #defence #Military deal #Poland #South Korea
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 06:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.