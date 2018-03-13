Poisoning of spy in UK 'sounds' like work of Russia: Trump

US President Donald Trump said a former double agent's poisoniong in Britain sounded like the work of Russia, saying he would speak with UK Prime Minister Theresa May today.
"It sounds to me like it would be Russia, based on all of the evidence they have," Trump told reporters."Theresa May is going to be speaking to me today. As soon as we get the facts straight, if we agree with them, we will condemn Russia.