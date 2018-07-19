Podcast | Trump at Helsinki – shock and awe(ful)

Judah Rosenthal, a much married and very successful ophthalmologist in Manhattan, has an affair with a flight attendant Dolores. It becomes apparent to Dolores soon enough that Judah will not end his marriage, and she threatens him with blackmail. Judah panics and turns to his gangster brother Jack for help who in turn hires a hitman to kill Dolores. Dolores dies. Does Judah’s guilt live? Is one forever fated to bear one’s burdens for “crimes and misdemeanours”? That moral dilemma of whether a person can continue everyday life with the knowledge of having committed a high crime or engaged in base demeanour is the central plot of Woody Allen’s absolute classic “Crimes and Misdemeanors”(and Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment).

As it turns out, Judah can. And does.

Which brings us to another Manhattanite in the eye of the storm of accusations of high crimes and misdemeanours. Donald Trump. And a Helsinki visit that’s worse than his TV counterpart Selina Meyer’s. Is that even possible? Well, we live in the Upside Down now. Stranger Things have happened, and the way they are will continue to happen. My name is Rakesh, and today, we will discuss the unusually Stormy – even by his standards – week that Donald Trump has had.

Trump and truth: a messy relationship

To even a casual observer with barely any International Relations training, it is blindingly obvious that the American President does not quite have the grasp of diplomacy expected of a person occupying the highest office in the free world. Add to this his proclivities to lie and double down on his lies while also repeatedly calling the mainstream media the “enemy of the people,” what we have on our hands is an “old school tyrant.” I say Trump’s “proclivities to lie” not an opinion but backed by factual data as collated by nonpartisan agency PolitiFact, which assesses the veracity of statements made by politicians. Sure, we don’t live in the age of ‘Honest Abe’ Lincoln or George Washington, who famously “[couldn’t] tell a lie.” It is now a truth universally acknowledged that politicians skirt around the concept of truth. Prevaricating professionally – whether or not a quality we desire in our elected representatives – has come to be the truth of our times. That said, Donald Trump’s PolitiFact scorecard is sobering, when not threatening to push you over the edge of sobriety. Only 5 percent of his public statements have been deemed true. 12 percent, mostly true. 15 percent, half true. A staggering 69 percent of his statements range between ‘Mostly False’ and ‘Pants on Fire.’

For comparison, let’s take his predecessor Barack Obama, the undoing of whose legacy seems to be the only Trumpian Agenda. Obama’s PolitiFact scorecard reads 76 percent ‘Half True’ to ‘True’. And 24 percent ‘Mostly False’ to ‘Pants on Fire.’ The New York Times famously published each one of Trump’s lies back in 2017, and the list is ceaselessly growing. In a case of trickledown lie-o-nomics, the Trump administration has resorted to mass gaslighting, terming lies as “alternative facts,” and creating an atmosphere where accurate and unbiased reporting that may not be flattering to the President or the administration is immediately dismissed as “fake news.” Add to this potent cocktail, the actual “fake news,” and what we have is a large segment of the American population drinking the Trump Kool-Aid, preferring propaganda to works produced with journalistic integrity. As commentators on the beautiful thing they call the interwebs have pointed out, the usual train of logic of the Trump supporter goes something like this – “He didn’t say that. And if he did, he didn’t mean that. And if he did, you didn’t understand it. And if you did, it’s not a big deal. And if it is, others have said worse.” And eventually, Hillary Clinton and her 33000 emails appear somewhere along the way. As they did in Trump’s own statements in Helsinki. And now, we take a look at what happened in Helsinki.

What happened in Helsinki?

Amid growing speculation of collusion with Russia to secure his victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and the resulting investigation by special prosecutor Robert Mueller which has already led to several indictments, came the Helsinki summit – an opportunity for Trump and Putin to face each other and discuss the only question that really mattered – did Russia meddle in America’s electoral process?

At the heart of the current political situation in America, according to some observers, is the legitimacy of this presidency.

At the heart of the Trumpian Worldview is his ego which manifests in his repeated insistence that his “yuuuge” victory was all because of himself and his “stable genius” – “No Collusion”; “The special investigation is a Witch Hunt”, etc etc. The only approach that seems to work with him is flattery. He likes the people who say they like him – case in point, Boris Johnson. Trump claims to like Johnson, not because of Johnson’s stance on Brexit, but because “he has said very nice things about me”. When asked about what his views on “hard Brexit” were, Trump first heard it as “heartbreaking” – clearly unaware of the hard and soft Brexit strategies – and further prevaricated indicating he neither knew anything about hard Brexit nor cared to know about it. He has repeatedly claimed that he likes Putin and that Putin had called him a “genius”. What Putin really had said was “colourful” but the Russian President let the mistranslation slide because as an ex-spy himself, Putin knows a thing or hundred about how to appease a man; and the staple of Trump appeasement is flattery.

Why would Putin feel the need to flatter Trump? At the heart of the Putin, agenda is the dismantling of the Western power structure. Either as a wilful participant in collusion with Russia to destabilise American democracy or as an incidental gift-from-god to Russia, Trump is everything Putin had hoped for in an American president. As has been documented thoroughly, Putin was rabidly opposed to a Hillary Clinton presidency. The anti-Hillary Clinton, in every way imaginable, was Donald Trump.

This is the background in which Trump and Putin met in Helsinki. The closed-door meeting, with only translators around, lasted about two hours. And the two emerged to address the gathered press. What followed has been variously described as “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory” (Senator John McCain) to “nothing short of treasonous” (Former CIA Director John Brennan).

An Associated Press reporter asked Trump whom does he believe when it comes to Russian interference in the 2016 election? Putin who denied it, or every American intelligence agency that says Russia did.

Trump started off by saying his usual remarks about the Democratic National Committee server and why it went missing, and what the server was saying. But then dropped a bombshell that would be heard across the world – “With that being said, all I can do is ask the question. My people came to me — Dan Coats came to me and some others — they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server. But I have — I have confidence in both parties. I really believe that this will probably go on for a while, but I don’t think it can go on without finding out what happened to the server. I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today.”

Essentially, Trump threw his own intelligence agencies under the bus – agencies that he governs – and sided with a known adversary who has been unequivocally shown by his very own intelligence agencies as being responsible for the worst attack in recent times on American democracy.

The response to his performance was swift. And brutal.

Shock and awe(ful)

The overwhelmingly negative response to his joint press conference with Putin was a rare bipartisan occurrence in modern-day America.

2008 Republican Presidential candidate and Arizona Senator John McCain said “Today's press conference in Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. The damage inflicted by President Trump's naivete, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate. But it is clear that the summit in Helsinki was a tragic mistake. President Trump proved not only unable but unwilling to stand up to Putin. He and Putin seemed to be speaking from the same script as the president made a conscious choice to defend a tyrant against the fair questions of a free press, and to grant Putin an uncontested platform to spew propaganda and lies to the world,” he said. In his blistering statement, he continued: “No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant. Not only did President Trump fail to speak the truth about an adversary; but speaking for America to the world, our president failed to defend all that makes us who we are—a republic of free people dedicated to the cause of liberty at home and abroad.”

Speaker Paul Ryan, who has in the past received wide criticism for his inability to defy some of the decisions made by the Trump administration, too, criticised Trump’s performance: "There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues attempts to undermine democracy here and around the world," Ryan said. "That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence. The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy."

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and one of the president's closest supporters too criticised him. “President Trump must clarify his statements in Helsinki on our intelligence system and Putin. It is the most serious mistake of his presidency and must be corrected,” Gingrich tweeted.

Dan Coats, the Director of National Intelligence, and a Trump appointee, said in a statement: “We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security.”

John Brennan, the former Director of CIA, was perhaps the most scathing of them all when he tweeted: “Donald Trump's press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of 'high crimes & misdemeanors'. It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump's comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you???”

Indian American Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal too condemned Trump, with Krishnamoorthi, echoing the concerns of many other Democratic leaders including Senators Chuck Schumer and Menendez that, “President Trump's failure to stand up to the Kremlin has given it carte blanche to interfere in our upcoming elections, and that should frighten us all.”

American mainstream media, which struggle these days to come up with fresher and newer ways of expressing outrage, tried to articulate what had just happened.

“Why Won't Donald Trump Speak for America? The president lays himself at Vladimir Putin's feet,” The New York Times said in an editorial.

“Trump just colluded with Russia. Openly,” wrote the Washington Post's editorial board. “Mr Trump appeared to align himself with the Kremlin against American law enforcement before the Russian ruler and a global audience,” the daily said.

The New York Daily News went a step further. It went on to say, “Putin's poodle: Trump sells out US intelligence agencies with the world watching,”

The hangover that wouldn’t go away

According to some reports, apparently, Trump was very pleased with how the conference went. Displaying a shocking but unsurprising lack of self-awareness, Trump thought the summit was a great success.

CNN reports, “By the time he'd returned to the White House just before 10 pm ET on Monday, however, his mood had soured. Predictably, the President was upset when he saw negative coverage of the summit on television aboard Air Force One. It was clear he was getting little support, even from the usual places.

He vented to aides traveling with him, including new communications chief Bill Shine and Miller. First lady Melania Trump was also aboard and was involved in some of the discussions, the people familiar with the matter said.”

Even the usually defiant Donald Trump had to buckle under the universal outrage his comments had received. In what has been one of the only times during his presidency that he has admitted to a mistake, Trump said, “In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't,” the President said Tuesday. He explained he had reviewed a transcript and video of his remarks.

"The sentence should have been: 'I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be Russia,'” he said. "Sort of a double negative.”

Reading prepared remarks to reporters, the President reiterated that there had been no collusion between his campaign and Russia and that the country's efforts had no impact on the final election results. But of course, his adlibbing got the better of him even here. "I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place," Trump said. But diverting from his typewritten notes, the President added: "It could be other people also. A lot of people out there."

Wait... There’s more: Hangover Part II

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump was asked by a reporter if Russia was still targeting the US.

"No," he responded, looking directly at the reporter, as the reporter Cecilia Vega herself confirmed on Twitter. The President's answer was the latest in a series of changing statements about whether he endorses the US intelligence community's conclusions about Russia's interference in the 2016 election and its continued efforts to disrupt future US elections.

This was in direct contradiction to what his Director of National Intelligence had only earlier stated. "The warning signs are there. The system is blinking. It is why I believe we are at a critical point," Coats said on Friday. "Today, the digital infrastructure that serves this country is literally under attack."

He compared the "warning signs" to those the United States faced ahead of the September 11 terrorist attacks, and named the "worst offenders" as Russia, China, Iran and North Korea -- with Russia the "most aggressive foreign actor, no question."

"They continue their efforts to undermine our democracy," Coats said.

The FBI Director Christopher Wray, another Trump appointee, also reiterated the intelligence community’s position on the matter that Russia still posed an active threat against American democracy. He said yesterday that Russia “continues to engage in malign influence operations to this day.”

Speaking with Lester Holt of NBC at the Aspen Security Forum, Wray said the operations were, ”very active” and “aimed at sowing discord and divisiveness in this country.”

Speaking with the “enemy”

And finally, to apply more band-aid to a situation he has been voluntarily clawing away at, Trump sat down for an interview with CBS, part of what he calls “the enemy of the people”, as opposed to his usually preferred Fox News.

Trump said he holds his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin personally responsible for Moscow's attempts to interfere in the 2016 US election. He said to CBS News anchor Jeff Glor, “Putin was culpable as Russia's leader.”

"I would because he’s in charge of the country just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country," Trump said. "So certainly as the leader of the country you would have to hold him responsible."

He said his message to Putin warning against future meddling was "very strong" during their meeting Monday.

"I let him know we can’t have this. We’re not going to have it. And that’s the way it’s going to be," Trump said.

Trump said he accepted US intelligence assessments that Russia was responsible for the election interference.

Unable to help himself even in an interview that was meant to be a show of contrition, he bemoaned the lack of coverage of his one-on-one meeting with Putin, which contained no aides and hasn’t been formally read-out by any US officials.

He said: “I don't know what the fuss is all about. I think we did extremely well. It's fake news.”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, was the latest episode on the TV show they say has the most “tremendous” and “yuuuge” ratings. The results of the Robert Mueller investigation couldn’t come soon enough. That would be the season finale or the series finale.