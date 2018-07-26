Podcast | Imran Khan's PTI emerges as single largest party in the Pakistan election

Today is, by all accounts, a pretty important day in South Asian politics. Pakistan held a general election to vote for a new government. And the big favourite, by a country mile, seems to be ex-cricketer, and head of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan.

Despite slow counting on election day, the trends seems to indicate Khan's party could score big today. Al Jazeera's Islamabad correspondent claimed, "One thing is clear that Imran Khan is headed for victory and is likely to be the next prime minister of Pakistan."

As of 5 pm, after approximately half the votes had been counted, the BBC reported that PTI seems to have a strong lead in 118 of 272 contested National Assembly constituencies. The party, which had 32 seats in parliament before the vote, is expected to fall short of an outright majority and is likely to seek coalition partners if necessary. A majority of 137 seats is required to form a government.

Imran Khan, the cricket World Cup winning captain, and an Oxford University alum - class of '76 - with a degree in arts, is a firm favorite with urban Pakistanis. His promise of a Naya Pakistan has resonated with young people in a country sick of systemic corruption and endless cycles of violence.

Out of 272, as of this writing, PTI has won 51 seats. The PML-N, or Pakisan Muslim League-Nawaz, ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party, won 17 seats.

The other national party, PPP, headed by Bilawal Bhutto - son of ex-PM Benazir Bhutto - had won just nine seats. Imran Khan, an ethnic Pashtun, seems to be a favorite in the northern areas like Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal areas off to the northwest while the PML-N is putting up a fight in the Punjab area. Punjab accounts for the largest chunk of seats in Pakistan's parliament - 141.

In the southern region of Sindh, which sends 61 representatives to parliament, current data suggests the PPP seems to be holding onto a few of its traditional strongholds. Analysts say Mr Bhutto's PPP is popular among the "rural class" of the province.

Polls predict the PPP, which currently has 46 seats in parliament, will finish third overall.

2018's election has been particularly belligerent. Violence has cast a shadow on what people hope will be a landmark election that will turn around the country's fortunes. Despite tight security - over 370,000 troops and police officials have been deployed across the country - there have been violent attacks.

Even on election day, a bomb killed 31 people at a polling station in Quetta, Baluchistan. Earlier, militants had lobbed grenades and opened fire at a military convoy escorting election staff and voting material in Baluchistan's district of Turbat, killing four troops.

Less than two weeks ago, another bombing killed around 150 people in Mastung town in Baluchistan, including a politician running for a provincial legislature. ISIS has claimed credit for both attacks. That attack happened hours before ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned from London to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges. His daughter Maryam Sharif was handed a seven years imprisonment.

Nawaz's brother, Shahbaz Sharif, is now spearheading the PML-N campaign.

The election has witnessed its share of fraud allegations. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan claims there have been "blatant" attempts to manipulate the polls. There have also been delays in releasing the results. Shahbaz Sharif claimed the vote counting process was "unbearable and unacceptable" because of "manifest and massive irregularities".

The PML-N, which had 182 seats in parliament, stands to lose the most in this election. The BBC reported that Baber Yaqoob, secretary of the Electoral Commission, said, "The delay is being caused because the result transmission system has collapsed." He rebutted allegations of rigging with a terse statement: "There's no conspiracy."

AFP reported that voter turnout was estimated at between 50% and 55% out of 106 million registered voters.

And then there's the politics of it all. Imran Khan’s public stance has been a vow to tackle the endemic corruption. His rivals accuse him of benefiting from alleged meddling by the military, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its history. The PML-N has claimed it is the victim of a targeted crackdown by the security establishment, with the alleged help of the courts, in favour of Imran Khan and his PTI.

Last Sunday, a judge in the High Court of Islamabad appeared to support this allegation, saying the ISI had been interfering in the judiciary. There are also misgivings regarding the participation of militants on international terror blacklists in this year's election - most notably, Hafiz Saeed, the man generally acknowledged as the mastermind behind the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008.

Also, Imran support of the Hudood ordinances - laws enacted in 1979 as part of the General Ziaul Haq government's "Islamisation" process - have already begun to worry observers. Author Fatima Bhutto, writing in The Guardian, criticized Imran for supporting an ordinance which jails women for the crime of pre-marital sex or adultery. Some others claimed the ordinance pronounces the Ahmediya community non-muslims, and leaves them vulnerable to extremists in a country riven by Islamic extremism.

Pakistan watchers and news reports say the country, which has been ruled on and off by the military during its 71-year history, could be on the cusp of a democratic transition. This election will mark only the second time in the country's history that one civilian government has handed power to another after serving a full term - a historic landmark.

But many believe the military is up to its old political machinations in favour of its preferred candidate. As the joke on twitter goes, general election or a general's election?

In the likely event of Imran Khan's victory, some analysts noted that the military gets what it wants most: a pliable national leader and a minority civilian government that will not be too powerful.

If a reasonably stable political environment can be established, some analysts say Pakistan’s growing current-account crisis may become more manageable.

The Economist observed that a request before long for the biggest IMF bail-out in Pakistan’s history looks unavoidable. Such a move may prove unpopular, going against Khan's promise to create an "Islamic welfare state".

On the other hand, there's no guarantee that PTI's rivals won't follow Imran Khan's own example and take to the streets for massive protests, like he did in a four-month protest following the last election in 2013. The PML-N is already sounding disgruntled.

But, as of this evening, despite unusually slow vote counting, the PTI looks set to emerge as the single largest party. And the charismatic Imran Khan - ex-cricketer, thrice-married playboy, and a fixture in gossip columns courtesy his colorful personal life - is all set to become the 20th Prime Minister of Pakistan.