Podcast | Editor's pick of the day - Why Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump's meet is so significant

What can possibly happen when an ex-Reality TV star turned US President with a penchant for snappy phrases like "Little Rocket Man" and comical threats promising "Fire and Fury" meets with an enigmatic counterpart? A counterpart who has given himself multiple titles like the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Chairman of the State Affairs Commission, Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea and Supreme Commander of the Korean People's Army?

Right at the onset, let us try to figure why this meeting is so important for North Korea. For one, the chance to occupy the same stage as an American President has been a matter of great prestige for North Korean leaders and both the father and the grandfather of Kim Jong-un struggled to accomplish this feat and failed because of their persistence to continue with their nuclear programme and unwillingness to go with the US's insistence upon denuclearisation.

President Jimmy Carter did meet with Kim Il Sung, Kim's grandfather, in 1994 but not much came of it, while former President Bill Clinton met Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, after he left office in 2009. But while he was in power Bill Clinton had sent Secretary of State Madeleine Albright for a meeting in 2000 with Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong-Il. A gesture that North-Korea considered being an open snub.

When George W. Bush came into power, he froze the negotiations that had been initiated by Clinton and Albright and even went as far as calling the country a part of an “axis of evil” in 2002.

President Barack Obama never got to the point of believing that North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons and refused to react to what he called was "provocative behaviour". What he was referring to were the occasional, immature threats that North Korea issued to both the US and South Korea.

So just the thought that a mellowed down Kim and a boastful American untutored in the fine nuances of international diplomacy are meeting is unusual, to put it mildly.

Whether this meeting will just be a photo op to stroke mutual egos and create twitter trends or will it result in a long-term thaw in the relationship between the two countries remains to be seen.

What is highly irregular though is Trump's open and unprecedented admiration for totalitarian leaders like the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte who is notorious for his support to extrajudicial killing of drug users and other criminals. Trump has praised him even though human rights groups have documented over 1,400 killings of drug users, petty criminals and street children allegedly by death squads operating in Davao between 1998 and May 2016.

His admiration and fondness for Russian president Vladimir Putin is no secret and he has also admired on occasion how Kim Jong Un decimated opposition to manage North-Korea post his father's demise.

The push and pull between the two men are almost soap-operatic in its intensity and yes, reminiscent of compulsively watchable reality TV.

But before we get to find out what unfolded before the two men decided to hold this long-awaited meeting on June 12, let us first analyse what could be the aftermath of this encounter

Both US and North Korean officials are busy shovelling the ground to ensure a smooth way forward as Kim and Donald Trump reset their schedule to meet each other face to face in Singapore.

But what is it that North Korea hopes to get from the United States if it indeed agrees to unconditional denuclearization? Or will it insist upon a conditional negotiation?

What is a matter of great significance is that technically, North Korea and the US are not on the same side of the diplomatic fence. Policy-wise they have been adversaries with the US playing the admonishing Big Brother all along. So for Kim to have achieved this breakthrough in the form of a meeting is an achievement in itself.

Kim has at this point, established complete control over the workings of his own country, and what matters most to him now is global attention and the chance to share the stage with world leaders and being accepted and respected as a peer.

This meeting is the first step towards ending the isolation North Korea has suffered over the years over undemocratic episodes like the dramatic assassination of Kim's older half-brother Kim Jong Nam in 2017 and constant additions to its nuclear stockpile.

Kim obviously wants the world to put the past behind and will make concessions to gain acceptance in the elite club of world leaders with diplomatic clout.

Trump who has often expressed his fondness for military parades and disdain for democratic pillars like a free media and independent agencies like the FBI perhaps sees in Kim, a leader who has continued to rule successfully and with an iron fist an entire nation despite being heavily-sanctioned and with no big allies to speak of.

He also wants to show and tell the world that he can pull off a diplomatic coup in doing what was unthinkable for previous US presidents.

But if you look at major benefits, it is North Korea that stands to gain more from this meeting. It has already started making overtures of peace with South Korea and softening a super-power like the US will cement Kim's position and solidify his regime. And the country could do with a few less sanctions for sure.

United Nations has over the years depleted with stringent sanctions, North Korea's resources and so yes, a few less sanctions will make Kim a very happy man and notch up a major win for North Korea. He had made no headway with Obama but he seems to have read Trump well and is playing a well thought out game of sending placatory letters, promising the end of nuclear testing and basically stoking his ego to get what he wants. Whether Trump, who is notorious for not reading diplomatic briefs and not preparing himself before meeting with world leaders actually knows what he is doing, remains to be seen.

And now for the twists and turns that led us to this stage of the tale.

Since March 8 this year, when the American President had first agreed to meet Kim, there has been a tantrum and a cancellation of plans. North Korea too threw a tantrum but finally a top North Korean diplomat Kim Yong Chol met Trump in the Oval Office and the meeting was back on. So were the two leaders just bluffing to drum up some more drama?

We will never know but the drama began last February when North Korea tested the KN-15 (Pukkuksong-2) medium-range ballistic missile almost as an affront to Trump. Then it unleashed its first intercontinental missile on July 4 which incidentally had the capacity to hit the United States.

The Trump baiting continued in September when North Korea tested it's most powerful till date nuclear missile.

Trump, as expected, came up with an outburst fit for reality TV rather than a well thought out a diplomatic statement.

He told reporters,"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United State. He (that is Kim) has been very threatening ... and as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before."

He followed it up by calling Kim, 'Little Rocket Man' even as North Korea threatened to strike Guam, an American territory in the Pacific ocean.

But then, came the biggest surprise of all.

The first confirmation of a summit between American and North Korean leadership on March 8, 2018.

We will never know what happened in the interim or why Kim Jong Un chose this time to express his "eagerness" to meet with Trump. This was followed by U.S. Central Intelligence (CIA) Director Mike Pompeo meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. Not just that North Korea sent back three American prisoners back with him as a goodwill gesture when Pompeo visited the country the second time.

More world shaking surprises were in store.

Moon Jae-in, South Korea's president, and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader actually shared a historic reconciliation as they walked along a bridge during the inter-Korean summit in a Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, on April 27, 2018.

The summit saw the signing of the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification on the Korean Peninsula. Which basically translates into the two countries committing to a denuclearized peninsula and officially ending the war.

And then Trump inexplicably cancelled the summit before it was back on at 9 am on June 12.

This followed, as we have told you before, Trump's meeting with a top North Korean official at the White House where he was handed a letter from Kim Jong-un. Reminds you of a love and hate saga between star-crossed lovers? Well, you would not be alone in thinking that.

But the question that remains most crucial amid all this drama, is whether the US policy towards Pyongyang to not lift sanctions unless North Korea denuclearises will remain firmly in place. Or if North Korea will achieve what it had failed to do so far. Find an ally in the US and gain validation as the world watches.

Interestingly, according to a Reuters report, when the two men meet in Singapore, they will be watched over by the Gurkhas of Nepal. Even though both leaders, known for their elaborate security paraphernalia will bring their own teams, elite Singaporean policemen, including its Gurkha Contingent, will secure the venue, roads and hotels.

The Gurkhas, says the Reuters report will be kitted out in body armour, Belgian-made FN SCAR combat assault rifles and pistols in leg holsters at the conference. And of course, they will be carrying the famous khukri - the heavy curved knife they are synonymous with.

So as you can see, the soap opera is fast turning into a political thriller complete with an ensemble cast but what will be the next nail-biting sequence in this saga, can only be decided by its mercurial, temperamental and unpredictable lead players.