Podcast | Editor's Pick of the Day - Last minute preparations, what to expect from Kim-Trump meet

American President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, the dear leader of North Korea, are meeting today in Singapore. The world has been eagerly waiting for this meeting. Well, looking forward, more like. It’s an unusual event that has come to pass in an unusual fashion. Kim tested a nuclear missile, threatened America, Trump tweeted that he has a bigger nuclear button, and next thing you know Kim was getting pally with South Korea, then another round of playing hard to get, and now he’s in Singapore to meet Trump.

While the American President looks to dial things down to the safety of the status quo – remember when North Korea issued threats to America with the regularity that you and I threaten to get back in shape starting next week -, Kim Jong Un is said to be looking for legitimate recognition as a leader on the word stage. No more Dennis Rodman, pop culture approval from common folks, Kim wants to be a world leader.

The historic meeting between a sitting American president and a North Korean leader comes in the wake of a, to put it mildly, disappointing G7 summit for Trump. Kim and Trump are meeting in Singapore to lay the groundwork, or at least try to, for a reshaping of the security environment in Asia. Whether the talks are just talk or will have some substance is a question that will be answered only a little later.

Trump has said he hopes to win a legacy-making deal with the North to give up their nuclear weapons. Complete denuclearization or something close to that. Tall ask? No pressure for Trump though. He tempered expectations stating that this meeting is more of a get-to-know-each-other session than anything else, and that these topics will take more than a single meeting to get to a final decision. He then claimed it will take him one minute to figure out if Kim Jong Un is serious about peace.

Kim Jong Un landed in Singapore and was quick to thank his hosts. “The entire world is watching the historic summit between (North Korea) and the United States of America, and thanks to your sincere efforts ... we were able to complete the preparations for the historic summit," Kim told Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong through an interpreter.

Many experts believe North Korea is on the brink of being able to target the entire US mainland with its nuclear-armed missiles. While there remains a fair bit of skepticism that North Korean leader will give up his nukes – after, all, they are what bring him a larger presence on the world stage - there is some hope that diplomacy can replace the animosity between the US and the North Koreans.

‘It’s hard to see how a small nation like North Korea could ever garner this kind of international attention had it not been for their nuclear threat’, said Lindsey Ford, director of political-security affairs for the Asia Society Policy Institute.

North Korea has been in the news for the right reasons of late (if we ignore the constant threats) – the exaggerated peaceful overtures to South Korea was almost India-Pakistan level mawkishness. However, media reports indicate North Korea is unlikely to jeopardise its stand on the basis of one summit. Some reports mention that they will be asking for “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean peninsula, the exact meaning of which has not been understood yet. It could mean that should the North denuclearise, it expects every other force on the peninsula to do the same, includes the American troops in the Korean peninsula too. The point to note here is that the US a military pact with South Korea. The Mutual Defense Treaty Between the United States and the Republic of Korea was signed in October 1953, two months after an armistice that halted the Korean War.

Why? Because the United States had deployed tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea until 1991, and continues to extend the so-called “nuclear umbrella”, same as Japan, to protect the South. The Atlantic reported last year that while few believe Kim Jong Un would launch an unprovoked nuclear strike, most seasoned Korea watchers believe he would no doubt use his arsenal once it became clear he was about to lose any war that broke out. As this risk increases, notes the American magazine, Washington will find it increasingly difficult to avoid reassessing the country’s multi-decade alliance with South Korea. The threat to American civilians will be magnified to grotesque proportions, simply because Washington continues to promise to help South Korea.

So what is the scenario that could play out, if we were to take a realpolitik-style look at the events? Some old Korea hands and analysts say that in the face of a U.S. withdrawal, both South Korea and Japan might begin considering developing their own nuclear and missile programs. And boom goes the denuclearisation programme. The Atlantic article ventured into conjecture, claiming that in the event of a reduced American presence in northeast Asia, China would emerge the big winner. Beijing almost certainly would offer Seoul an alliance of its own, further undermining America’s regional web of alliances, likely tipping the Philippines and Malaysia fully into the Chinese camp.

In the backdrop of such threats to the world order we have today, Trump, who declared sweeping economic sanctions to force North Korea to abandon its atomic arsenal, has played down the likelihood of a rapid solution to the standoff. “At a minimum, I do believe, at least we’ll have met each other,” he said. “Hopefully we will have liked each other and we’ll start that process.”

Reuters reported that a senior U.S. official cautioned against hopes for a breakthrough, like the formal end to the Korean War of 1950-53. “A peace treaty comes way down the road,” the official said.

Which could indeed be true. Thae Yong Ho, Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to London until he defected to South Korea two years ago, wrote in his memoir that Pyongyang’s goal has been recognition as a de facto nuclear state, like India and Pakistan. “The 2018 peace initiative by Kim Jong Un is to present the world with a fait accompli,” Mr. Thae wrote, adding that North Korea’s leadership feared that international sanctions would result in “considerable damage” if left in place.

As we await the meeting tomorrow morning, It remains unclear how much progress has been made in narrowing the gap between Pyongyang, which prefers a phased approach to disarmament in exchange for concessions from the U.S. and others, and Washington, which wants a rapid surrender of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. Mike Pompeo, who is now US secretary of state, visited North Korea twice this spring to discuss the parameters of a possible deal with Kim.

In May, the North turned over three US citizens who had been detained for more than a year, and at the end of May, it blew up the site of the country’s six nuclear tests, in a show of good faith. But the veracity of these actions were questioned by independent experts. However, North Korea has continued to defy sanctions through ship-to-ship oil transfers, while conducting hacking operations against South Korea.

Tensions on both sides prompted Donald Trump to call off his meeting with Kim in May, most directly after a pair of statements published by North Korean state media that took aim at remarks by Vice President Mike Pence and national security adviser John Bolton. North Korea has lashed out at South Korean conservative politicians as well as journalists who have questioned Pyongyang’s motives in seeking dialogue, but has since steered clear of any attacks on Trump’s advisers.

But as the world watches the summit and tries to gauge possible outcomes, the fear that bad behaviour might just be rewarded seems to be gaining traction. Michael McFaul, who was the US ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014, tweeted, “Tomorrow, the entire world will be treating Kim Jong un as a global leader, on stage with the leader of the most powerful country in the world. Human rights, assassinations abroad, etc. will unlikely be mentioned. That is a tremendous achievement for North Korean diplomacy.”