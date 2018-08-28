App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: AP

Pocket watch from Titanic passenger sold at auction for $57,500

Heritage Auctions says the watch, sold on Saturday, had been recovered from a 34-year-old passenger named Sinai Kantor.

AP @moneycontrolcom

A pocket watch that was recovered from a passenger who died on the Titanic has sold at auction for $57,500.

Heritage Auctions says the watch, sold on Saturday, had been recovered from a 34-year-old passenger named Sinai Kantor. Kantor was a Russian immigrant who managed to get his wife, Miriam, to a lifeboat before he died in icy waters after the ship hit an iceberg.

Kantor's body was later pulled from the Atlantic Ocean. He was buried in New York. The pocket watch was sold by a direct descendant of Miriam and Sinai Kantor.

It was bought by a collector of timepieces connected to the famous 1912 sinking.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 09:38 pm

