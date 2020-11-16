PNC to buy Spanish lender BBVA's US banking arm for $11.6 billion

PNC Financial Services Group Inc has said that it will buy the US business of Spanish lender BBVA for $11.6 billion in cash. This is the second-largest US banking deal since the 2008 financial crisis and creates a US bank with nearly $560 billion of assets and a presence in two dozen states, as per Reuters.

PNC said the deal, approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to its earnings by about 21 percent in 2022.

In a statement, BBVA Group Executive Chairman Carlos Torres Vila said the deal was a “very positive transaction for all sides” and enhanced the Spanish group’s “already strong financial position.”

BBVA also said it would keep some of its businesses in the United States such as its brokerage and its stake in Propel Venture Partners and would keep handling some of its wholesale banking operations from its New York office.

The transaction, expected to close in mid-2021, will mean 300 basis points of common equity tier one ratio and a 580 million euro ($687.18 million) positive impact on its net profit, BBVA said.

Deal activity in the US banking sector languished after the financial crisis, as stricter rules were imposed on lenders with more than $50 billion in assets and regulators barred banks with compliance issues from expanding.

Changes in US tax laws under Trump, however, lowered corporate taxes, freeing up capital that banks could use to fund deals.

Regulators started to approve more regional bank mergers, such as Cadence Bancorp's combination with State Bank Financial Corporation and Synovus Financial Corp's acquisition of FCB Financial Holdings.

The biggest banking deal since the 2008 financial crisis was the creation of Trust Financial Corp last year through US regional lender BB&T Corp's $28 billion all-stock acquisition of SunTrust Banks Inc.

(With inputs from agencies)