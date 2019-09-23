PM Modi climate change speech LIVE: PM arrives at UN Headquarters

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 23, 2019 08:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Only those coming with positive steps will speak at Climate Action Summit: Antonio Guterres
India's approach to climate action multifaceted: UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin
Why being included as one of the first speakers is an important gesture
During his interview with news agency PTI, Akbaruddin said that India is expected to address issues about water preservation and sustainable use of energy by the transport sector.
“India is a water stress country and efforts we will do about preservation of water, how we will try and address water related issues is another major aspect,” he said.
Akbaruddin further said that transport and heavy transport are key users of energy and India will see how it can address the challenges and make them more sustainable.
Only those coming with positive steps will speak at Climate Action Summit: Antonio Guterres
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, while speaking to a select group of journalists at a special luncheon last week, said that in the Climate Action Summit only those Heads of State and Government and members of coalitions will speak who “come with positive steps. So there is a kind of a ticket. You can speak only if you have come to announce something positive,” he said.
India's approach to climate action multifaceted: UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin
Earlier, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin told news agency PTI that India's approach to climate action is multifaceted because “anything that we do has an impact, which is global in nature.”
He said the Indian Prime Minister could articulate his ambition towards renewable energy as well as propose a coalition of nations for disaster resistant infrastructure, similar to India's leadership of the International Solar Alliance.
“So we are not looking at one area, one segment, we are looking at certainly renewable energy because energy is a key component. Also we are an energy-thirsty country so our needs of energy are huge and renewables are increasingly going to play a key role in that. What PM Modi will perhaps articulate is his ambition for renewables in the future beyond what was promised in 2015,” Akbaruddin said.
India is coal-addicted, but has also set itself highly ambitious renewable energy targets, particularly in solar, according to news agency AFP.
Why being included as one of the first speakers is an important gesture
Being included as one of the first set of speakers assumes significance given that only those Heads of State, Government and Ministers are invited to speak at the summit who will have any “positive development” to announce on climate action.
Guterres, while speaking to a select group of journalists at a special luncheon last week, said that in the Climate Action Summit only those Heads of State and Government and members of coalitions will speak who “come with positive steps. So there is a kind of a ticket. You can speak only if you have come to announce something positive,” he said.
PM Modi is the fourth speaker at the Summit, after Guterres, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will speak after Modi.
PM Modi is among the first set of speakers at the Summit's opening ceremony. According to the schedule, PM Modi will speak at 10:40 am local time.