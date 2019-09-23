PM Modi climate change speech LIVE: PM arrives at UN Headquarters

During his interview with news agency PTI, Akbaruddin said that India is expected to address issues about water preservation and sustainable use of energy by the transport sector.

“India is a water stress country and efforts we will do about preservation of water, how we will try and address water related issues is another major aspect,” he said.

Akbaruddin further said that transport and heavy transport are key users of energy and India will see how it can address the challenges and make them more sustainable.