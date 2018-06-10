App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi, Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain shake hands at SCO Summit

Modi held nearly half a dozen bilateral meetings with leaders of other SCO countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shook hands with Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain and had a brief chat with him at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here. The two leaders, who are here to attend the 18th SCO Summit, shook hands after signing of agreements between the members states of the eight nation bloc.

The relations between India and Pakistan had strained after an attack on an army camp in Uri by Pakistan-based terror organisations in 2016. The ties took a severe hit post-sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court in April last year.

India had also boycotted the 19th SAARC Summit after the Uri attack. The summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad in 2016 was postponed.

India has been raising the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in various multilateral forums with an aim to build pressure on Islamabad to dismantle the terror infrastructure operating from that country.

Modi held nearly half a dozen bilateral meetings with leaders of other SCO countries. However, there was no bilateral meeting between Modi and Hussain.
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #India #Mamnoon Hussain #Narendra Modi #Pakistan #Politics #world

