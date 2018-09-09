App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Modi’s foreign trips cost a whopping Rs 1,484 crore; get details here

Here's how much Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign tours have cost the public exchequer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As of June 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made foreign trips to 84 countries across six continents in official capacity. He has visited major countries such as China, South Korea and several smaller countries such as Fiji and Seychelles. (Image: Reuters)
1/5

As of June 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made foreign trips to 84 countries across six continents in official capacity. He has visited major countries such as China, South Korea and several smaller countries such as Fiji and Seychelles. (Image: Reuters)
Total of Rs 1,484-crore was spent on chartered flights, maintenance of aircraft and hotline facilities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to 84 countries since June 2014, according to the government. (Image: Reuters)
2/5

Total of Rs 1,484-crore was spent on chartered flights, maintenance of aircraft and hotline facilities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to 84 countries since June 2014, according to the government. (Image: Reuters)
Modi made five trips to the US and China, which is the highest made any country. His visits to a number of countries were for summit meetings. (Image: Reuters)
3/5

Modi made five trips to the US and China, which is the highest made any country. His visits to a number of countries were for summit meetings. (Image: Reuters)
The highest amount was spent on his nine-day tour of France, Germany and Canada between April 9 and 15, 2015. The trip included key decisions such as purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft, push for ‘Make in India’ and agreements on cybersecurity and transportation. (Image: Reuters)
4/5

The highest amount was spent on his nine-day tour of France, Germany and Canada between April 9 and 15, 2015. The trip included key decisions such as purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft, push for ‘Make in India’ and agreements on cybersecurity and transportation. (Image: Reuters)
PM Modi’s least expensive trip was to Bhutan on June 15 and 16, 2014. Incidentally, it was the prime minister’s first foreign trip in official capacity. (Image: Reuters)
5/5

PM Modi’s least expensive trip was to Bhutan on June 15 and 16, 2014. Incidentally, it was the prime minister’s first foreign trip in official capacity. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Sep 9, 2018 01:10 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.