PM Modi’s foreign trips cost a whopping Rs 1,484 crore; get details here

Here's how much Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign tours have cost the public exchequer. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 As of June 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made foreign trips to 84 countries across six continents in official capacity. He has visited major countries such as China, South Korea and several smaller countries such as Fiji and Seychelles. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 Total of Rs 1,484-crore was spent on chartered flights, maintenance of aircraft and hotline facilities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to 84 countries since June 2014, according to the government. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 Modi made five trips to the US and China, which is the highest made any country. His visits to a number of countries were for summit meetings. (Image: Reuters) 4/5 The highest amount was spent on his nine-day tour of France, Germany and Canada between April 9 and 15, 2015. The trip included key decisions such as purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft, push for ‘Make in India’ and agreements on cybersecurity and transportation. (Image: Reuters) 5/5 PM Modi’s least expensive trip was to Bhutan on June 15 and 16, 2014. Incidentally, it was the prime minister’s first foreign trip in official capacity. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 9, 2018 01:10 pm