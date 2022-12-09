 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to skip annual summit with Putin over Ukraine nuke threats

Bloomberg
Dec 09, 2022 / 05:05 PM IST

The relationship between India and Russia remains strong but trumpeting the friendship at this point may not be beneficial for Modi, said a senior official with knowledge of the matter

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC209R9SCYIG

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be holding an annual in-person summit with Vladimir Putin after the Russian president threatened to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The relationship between India and Russia remains strong but trumpeting the friendship at this point may not be beneficial for Modi, said a senior official with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

It would mark only the second time the leaders of India and Russia haven’t met face to face since 2000, when the relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership. The summit, usually held in December, was canceled just once in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

A Russian official familiar with the preparations confirmed there will be no summit this year. The official, who asked not to be identified to discuss matters that aren’t public, said India’s decision was clear at a regional summit held in September in Uzbekistan, when Modi urged the Russian president to seek peace in Ukraine.

Publicly, the Kremlin has touted India as a key country that hasn’t publicly joined the criticism over the war in Ukraine led by the US and its allies and pushed to step up trade as sanctions have cut off flows with the US and Europe.

A spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment. A representative from the Kremlin didn’t immediately respond to a request.