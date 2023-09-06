PM Modi to attend ASEAN meet in Indonesia ahead of G20 summit

The Prime Minister's comments came days before New Delhi hosts world leaders for the G20 Leaders’ Summit, with climate change being a key issue during India’s Presidency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to go to Indonesia on September 6, days ahead of the much-awaited G20 Summit.The diplomatic visit is a tight 24-hour trip, which culminates in his return to New Delhi on September 7 evening. The PM was invited by the Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia on September 6 to 7 at the invitation of Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia," the MEA said in a statement.

The East Asia Summit is equally significant, giving India a platform alongside eight other dialogue partners and ASEAN nations to discuss issues of regional and global import.

PM Modi will take part in two high-level summits on September 7 — the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS). Indonesia, which currently holds the chair of ASEAN, rearranged the summit schedules to allow for PM Modi's early departure.

Reviewing progress

The theme for the ASEAN Summit is "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth", reflecting Indonesia's vision for the bloc as a key hub of economic development.

These meetings will also serve as an avenue for India and its Southeast Asian counterparts to review their mutual progress and map out avenues for future collaboration, a report by news agency ANI said.

Shoring up India's trade and security ties with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is likely to be the focus of Modi's engagement with leaders of the bloc.

The ASEAN-India Summit will be the first since the elevation of ties between the two sides to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year.