 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

PM Modi speaks to UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, reviews bilateral ties

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 10:47 PM IST

On the topic of calling a strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government, Sunak conveyed that UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel.

PM Modi, Rishi Sunak expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 13 held a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak. During the conversation, both the leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors.

The prime minister also raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements. Additionally, PM Modi also sought progress on return of economic offenders.

India is pursuing the extradition of beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya and fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi from the UK.

ALSO READ: India-UK FTA negotiations on as we speak: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

On the topic a strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government, Sunak conveyed that UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel.