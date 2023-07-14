PM Modi praises 99-year-old French Yoga teacher

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes PM Narendra Modi before their talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on July 14, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commended a renowned French Yoga teacher for her passion towards the ancient Indian practice at the age of 99 and her ground-breaking work for its promotion in France.

PM Modi attended the Bastille Day parade on Friday as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"In Paris, I had the opportunity to meet the remarkable Charlotte Chopin. She began practising Yoga at the age of 50," the prime minister tweeted.

"She's going to turn a hundred soon but her passion towards Yoga and fitness has only increased over the years," he said.

The Prime Minister appreciated Chopin's deep faith in yoga and her ground-breaking work in the promotion of Yoga in France, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi is a strong proponent of Yoga.

Due to his relentless efforts, June 21 was declared the International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Chopin shared her views on how yoga can bring happiness and promote holistic well-being. They also exchanged views on the increased interest in Yoga owing to the International Day of Yoga celebrations. On June 21 this year, Modi led a high-profile yoga session at the UN Headquarters in New York to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga.