App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

PM Modi meets Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga in Russia

Prime Minister Modi met the Mongolian president on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in the Russian Far East Region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia
Image: Twitter/ @MEAIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5 met President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga and the two leaders discussed a range of issues of bilateral interest, including strengthening of cultural, spiritual and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi met the Mongolian president on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in the Russian Far East Region.

"Reconnecting with a spiritual and historic friend. PM Narendra Modi had a good meeting with President @BattulgaKh on the margins of the EEF 2019. Development partnership and other areas of bilateral cooperation were discussed," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

Close

The EEF is being held in Russia's Far East port city of Vladivostok on September 4-6.

related news

Briefing the media about the Prime Minister's meeting, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said the two leaders had a "warm conversation".

The Mongolian President is slated to come on a state visit to India later this month. Number of projects were discussed particularly the assistance India is giving to build a major oil refinery in Mongolia to meet its energy needs through a line of credit," he said.

"A number of people-to-people issues were discussed including culture, the spiritual connection. The President specially said he was looking forward to his visit to Bodh Gaya in Bihar, in addition to Delhi as well as to Bangalore," Gokhale said.

A discussion on how to mitigate the level of pollution in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, also took place, he said.

Modi arrived in Russia on September 4 to participate in the 20th India-Russia annual summit and the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). On his arrival, Modi received a guard of honour at Vladivostok International Airport.

The forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 11:10 am

tags #India #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.