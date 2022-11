November 15, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

RBI shortlists five banks to work on its digital currency pilot project

- The RBI has roped in at least five banks to work with it on a pilot project for its digital currency -- the Digital Rupee -- for the retail market.

- According to a report in The Economic Times, these banks are:

State Bank of India

ICICI Bank

IDFC First Bank

HDFC Bank

- The report said, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Reserve Bank of India could add more banks to run the pilot, which is expected to launch soon.