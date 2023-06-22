PM Modi exchange official gifts with Joe and Jill Biden

Modi in USA

US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden presented a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century as the official gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the United States.

Meanwhile, PM Modi presented Biden a copy of the first edition print of the book, ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’ published by Faber and Faber Ltd of London, a special sandalwood box, handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur. The box contains the idol of Lord Ganesha and a Diya (oil lamp), handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.

Lab Grown 7.5 carat Green Diamond:

PM Modi gifted a lab-grown 7.5 carat green diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden. The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources such as solar and wind power were used in its making, a release said.

The Green Diamond is sculpted with precision and care using cutting edge technology. It emits only 0.028 grams of carbon per carat and is certified by the Gemological lab, IGI. “It bears the hallmarks of excellence through the 4C’s: Cut, Colour, Carat and Clarity," the release said.

It is a beacon of responsible luxury that symbolises India’s 75 years of freedom and sustainable international relations.

Papier mâché:

It is the box in which the Green Diamond is placed.

Known as kar-e-kalamdani, Kashmir’s exquisite Papier mâché “involves sakthsazi or meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs," the release said.

A confluence of timeless tradition and craftsmanship, it excludes opulence and intricate motifs and graceful simplicity, which makes every piece of this timeless craft, a masterpiece.

Special Sandalwood Box:

A special sandalwood box, handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan, was gifted by PM Modi to US President Joe Biden.

“The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns. Sandalwood carving in Rajasthan is an ancient art that has been handed down from generation to generation. The artisan has skillfully embedded a piece of his story and a touch of passion into this work to produce a piece of finest craftsmanship," the press release said.

The box contains the idol of Ganesha, the Hindu deity considered as the destroyer of obstacles and the one who is worshipped first among all gods. Every auspicious occasion begins with prayers to Lord Ganesha. This silver idol of Ganesha has been handcrafted by a family of fifth generation silversmiths of Kolkata.

Apart from a Ganesha idol, a diya, and a copper plate, the sandalwood box includes handcrafted delicate silver boxes that contain the symbolic ‘Das Danam’ or the ten donations, which signifies the donations made on this occasion.

The symbolic ten donations in the box:

