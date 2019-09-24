PM Modi, Donald Trump to meet in New York today

PM Modi and Trump are expected to discuss the trade dispute, defence and energy deals, and the Afghanistan peace process
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are expected to hold a bilateral meeting in New York, US on September 24. The meeting will happen on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
PM Modi and Trump are expected to discuss various bilateral, regional and global issues. This could include the trade dispute, defence and energy deals and the Afghanistan peace process, reports suggest.
This would be Trump and Modi’s third interaction in recent months.
The two world leaders were together at the NRG Stadium in Houston, US on September 22 for the "Howdy, Modi!" event. The event was attended by around 50,000 members of the Indian-American community. Both PM Modi and Trump addressed the gathering.
On September 23, Trump held a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Speaking to reporters there, Trump described himself as "an extremely good arbitrator" and reiterated that he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree.PM Modi on September 23 held bilateral meetings with multiple world leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian President Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.