PM Modi arrives in Bali for G20 Summit and bilateral meetings with key world leaders

Nov 14, 2022 / 09:00 PM IST

PM Modi, who received a traditional and colourful welcome upon his arrival at the airport in Bali, said he look forward to having discussions with world leaders on the global issues during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a traditional welcome as he arrived in Bali, Indonesia for the G20 Summit. (Image: ANI/twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bali on Monday to attend the G20 Summit of the world's major economies and hold bilateral meetings on its sidelines with key leaders on pressing global issues.

The two-day summit begins Tuesday morning, and will be attended by US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among heads from 20 countries and the European Union who make up the group.

"PM @narendramodi has landed in Indonesia to participate in the @g20org Summit. The Summit will witness extensive discussions on pressing global challenges. The Prime Minister will be interacting with various world leaders during the Summit," his office said in a tweet.

"During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation, Modi had said ahead of his departure from Delhi.

Modi said that he will meet with leaders of several other participating countries on the sidelines of the G20 summit and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.