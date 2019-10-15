App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: Reuters

PM Boris Johnson will not resign it parliament rejects government agenda: Spokesman

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth set out Johnson's agenda for his government, with a repeated commitment to leave the European Union on October 31 and a host of domestic policies to try to win over voters before an expected election.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not resign if parliament rejects his government's programme as set out on Monday in the so-called Queen's Speech, his spokesman said.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth set out Johnson's agenda for his government, with a repeated commitment to leave the European Union on October 31 and a host of domestic policies to try to win over voters before an expected election.

Johnson's Conservatives do not have a majority in parliament, which is due to vote on the Queen's Speech next week.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 07:52 am

tags #Boris Johnson #Parliament #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.