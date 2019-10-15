PM Boris Johnson will not resign it parliament rejects government agenda: Spokesman

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth set out Johnson's agenda for his government, with a repeated commitment to leave the European Union on October 31 and a host of domestic policies to try to win over voters before an expected election.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not resign if parliament rejects his government's programme as set out on Monday in the so-called Queen's Speech, his spokesman said.
Johnson's Conservatives do not have a majority in parliament, which is due to vote on the Queen's Speech next week.
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 07:52 am