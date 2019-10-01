App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: Reuters

PM Boris Johnson to reveal his final Brexit plan as early as Tuesday: Report

The plan is expected to be based on the creation of an all-Ireland "economic zone" which would allow agricultural and food products to move between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without checks at the border, the report said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reveal his final Brexit plan to European Union leaders as early as Tuesday, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

The plan is expected to be based on the creation of an all-Ireland "economic zone" which would allow agricultural and food products to move between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without checks at the border, the report said.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 08:30 am

tags #World News

