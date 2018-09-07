Playtech sells stake in Plus500 for $228 million

Playtech said it sold 11.4 million ordinary shares at 1,550 pence-a-share in Israel-based Plus500, which provides an online platform for retail customers to trade contracts for differences.
Playtech Plc has sold its entire 10 percent shareholding in online retail trading platform Plus500 for about 176 million pounds ($228 million), the company said on Friday, giving no details on the buyer.Playtech said it sold 11.4 million ordinary shares at 1,550 pence-a-share in Israel-based Plus500, which provides an online platform for retail customers to trade contracts for differences.
