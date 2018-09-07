App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Playtech sells stake in Plus500 for $228 million

Playtech said it sold 11.4 million ordinary shares at 1,550 pence-a-share in Israel-based Plus500, which provides an online platform for retail customers to trade contracts for differences.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Playtech Plc has sold its entire 10 percent shareholding in online retail trading platform Plus500 for about 176 million pounds ($228 million), the company said on Friday, giving no details on the buyer.

Playtech said it sold 11.4 million ordinary shares at 1,550 pence-a-share in Israel-based Plus500, which provides an online platform for retail customers to trade contracts for differences.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 12:12 pm

tags #Business #Playtech Plc #Plus500 #World News

