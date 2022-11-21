 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Playing with fire': UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant

Reuters
Nov 21, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

The attacks on Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in the south of Ukraine came as battles raged in the east, where Russian forces pounded Ukrainian positions along the front line, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Russia-Ukraine war

The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog has warned that whoever fired artillery at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was "playing with fire" as his team prepared to inspect it on Monday for damage from the weekend strikes.

The shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station follows setbacks for Russian forces in the Kherson region in the south and a Russian response that has included a barrage of missile strikes across the country, many on power facilities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said more than a dozen blasts shook the nuclear plant late on Saturday and on Sunday. IAEA head Rafael Grossi said the attacks were extremely disturbing and completely unacceptable.

"Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you're playing with fire!" Grossi said in a statement.

Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the shelling of the facility, as they have done repeatedly in recent months after attacks on it or near it.