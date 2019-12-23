App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 07:40 AM IST

Planning a vacation in 2020? Here are 10 drool-worthy destinations

Palermo, Tel Aviv, Cape Town and Machu Picchu feature in the list.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A list of the top leisure destinations for the coming year has been compiled by Ovation Travel Group for Forbes based on parameters like sales and client aspirations (Image: Pixabay)
A list of the top leisure destinations for the coming year has been compiled by Ovation Travel Group for Forbes based on parameters like sales and client aspirations (Image: Pixabay)

1| Palermo/Sicily, Italy | Don't miss: The eerie landscape of Mount Etna‚ Europe’s largest volcano and one of the most active volcanoes in the world (Image: Reuters)
1 | Palermo/Sicily, Italy | Don't miss: The eerie landscape of Mount Etna‚ Europe’s largest volcano and one of the most active volcanoes in the world (Image: Reuters)

2| Cape Town, South Africa | Don't miss: A visit to Table Mountain, to catch a breathtaking view of the city, the Atlantic Ocean and south toward the Cape of Good Hope (Image: Reuters)
2 | Cape Town, South Africa | Don't miss: A visit to Table Mountain, to catch a breathtaking view of the city, the Atlantic Ocean and south toward the Cape of Good Hope (Image: Reuters)

3| Porto/Douro Valley, Portugal | Don't miss: Azulejos, hand-painted tile work which can be seen throughout the city (Image: Reuters)
3 | Porto/Douro Valley, Portugal | Don't miss: Azulejos, hand-painted tile work which can be seen throughout the city (Image: Reuters)

4| Tel Aviv, Israel | Don't miss: Walk along the beach promenade into Jaffa (Image: Reuters)
4 | Tel Aviv, Israel | Don't miss: Walk along the beach promenade into Jaffa (Image: Reuters)

5| Tokyo, Japan | Don't miss: Home to more Michelin stars than Paris, the city offers a food lover a pick from over 100,000 restaurants (Image: Reuters)
5 | Tokyo, Japan | Don't miss: Home to more Michelin stars than Paris, the city offers a food lover a pick from over 100,000 restaurants (Image: Reuters)

6| Kotor, Montenegro | Don't miss: The pristine natural experience and the many churches and museums (Image: Reuters)
6 | Kotor, Montenegro | Don't miss: The pristine natural experience and the many churches and museums (Image: Reuters)

7| Machu Picchu/Cusco, Peru | Don't miss: An early morning hike to get a picturesque view of the city of Cusco (Image: Reuters)
7 | Machu Picchu/Cusco, Peru | Don't miss: An early morning hike to get a picturesque view of the city of Cusco (Image: Reuters)

8| Melbourne, Australia | Don't miss: For music lovers and young travellers, the city offers more live performances in a year than NYC. Beat that! (Image: Reuters)
8 | Melbourne, Australia | Don't miss: For music lovers and young travellers, the city offers more live performances in a year than NYC. Beat that! (Image: Reuters)

9| Mendoza, Argentina | Don't miss: Wine lovers can venture out to discover newer options, but also head to the Uco Valley (Image: Reuters)
9 | Mendoza, Argentina | Don't miss: Wine lovers can venture out to discover newer options, but also head to the Uco Valley (Image: Reuters)

10| Atacama Desert, Chile | Don't miss: A trip to the Chaxa Lagoon and the Valley of the Moon at sunset (Image: Reuters)
10 | Atacama Desert, Chile | Don't miss: A trip to the Chaxa Lagoon and the Valley of the Moon at sunset (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 07:40 am

