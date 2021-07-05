Plane displays banner with 'Loser-palooza' written on it at Donald Trump's rally: Report

Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. (Image: REUTERS/Octavio Jones)

During a rally in Florida on July 4, former US President Donald Trump was greeted by a plane flashing a neon message with the words "Loser-Palooza".



It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s our #LoserPalooza plane flying over the Trump loser fest pic.twitter.com/H5RggpgT4q

— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 4, 2021

The message was arranged and funded by anti-Trump political action committee Meidas Touch. Videos shared by the organisation went viral on social media.



Inside the cockpit. Stand by for video from the ground. #LoserPalooza pic.twitter.com/Yu5uYfVpXM — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 4, 2021

The rally at Sarasota was billed as a Fourth of July celebration with fireworks, the latest in a series of appearances as Trump tries to keep Republicans' focus on him.

He condemned New York prosecutors for bringing charges against the Trump Organization.

During his 90-minute speech, Trump denounced the policies of his successor, Democratic President Joe Biden, and repeated his false claim that he lost the 2020 Presidential election due to fraud.

He urged his supporters to back his allies in their midterm campaigns as Republicans fight to take back control of Congress from the Democratic Party next year.

(With inputs from Reuters)