Plane crash probe has begun in Paris: Ethiopian Airlines

An investigation has begun in Paris into the cause of the crash of a Boeing jet which left 157 dead, Ethiopian Airlines said on March 15.

"The Ethiopian delegation led by the chief investigator of (the) Accident Investigation Bureau has arrived in the French Safety Investigation (BEA) facilities and the investigation process has started in Paris," the airline wrote on Twitter.

The two black boxes from the plane that went down on March 10 were brought to Paris on March 14.