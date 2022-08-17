Teva, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, others settle Zantac cancer lawsuit in US

The plaintiff in the first lawsuit over the heartburn drug Zantac scheduled to go to trial has agreed to drop his case, Reuters reported on August 17.

Generic drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Perrigo Co, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc agreed to a combined settlement of more than $500,000, according to a Bloomberg report.

Former Zantac users who have sued generic drugmakers as well as companies such as Pfizer Inc. and GSK Plc, claimed that the companies knew the drug’s active ingredient, ranitidine, would degrade and turn into a potential carcinogen, NDMA, under certain conditions.

The first trial in one of those lawsuits had been scheduled to begin next Monday in Illinois state court in the US. The plaintiff, Joseph Bayer, alleged that he developed esophageal cancer from taking over-the-counter Zantac.

Zantac, originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK, has been sold by several companies at different times, including Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi. Haleon, spun out as an independent company last month, comprises consumer health assets once owned by GSK and Pfizer.

About 2,000 lawsuits are consolidated in Federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, where a hearing on what expert evidence will be allowed in future trials is scheduled for September 20.

None of the brand-name makers of the now over-the-counter drug such as GSK, Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim paid anything towards the settlement.