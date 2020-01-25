Plague Inc downloads increase in China amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak in China saw people turn to unconventional sources for answers about the potency of the disease and its mutation capabilities.

Downloads for the game Plague Inc jumped on the country's app store, a report from the South China Morning Post, quoting market analyst App Annie said.

Plague Inc puts the player in place of a bioterrorist, whose aim is to unleash a pathogen leading to the extinction of humanity. It allows the player to choose a type of pathogen and a beginning country, following which the player can “evolve” the pathogen using DNA points.

Chinese citizens have apparently turned to the game to understand how the coronavirus was spreading.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had in a 2013 blog post praised Plague Inc for using "a non-traditional route to raise public awareness" about outbreaks and the transmission of diseases.

As of January 24, the coronavirus has claimed 41 people and infected more than 1,300 globally, as per a Reuters report quoting Chinese state media. Animals are suspected to be the primary source of infection, and a seafood market selling live animals in Wuhan was identified as ground zero for the virus.