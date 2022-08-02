English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Pinterest shares surge after Elliott discloses it is the largest shareholder

    Pinterest has "significant potential for growth", which led Elliott to become its largest shareholder, Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn and senior portfolio manager Marc Steinberg said in a statement.

    Reuters
    August 02, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST
    Source: AFP

    Source: AFP

    Activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed on Monday it had become the largest shareholder in Pinterest Inc, backing the management of the digital pin-board firm and sending the company's shares up 21%.

    Pinterest has "significant potential for growth", which led Elliott to become its largest shareholder, Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn and senior portfolio manager Marc Steinberg said in a statement.

    Elliott did not disclose its stake in Pinterest. However, the Wall Street Journal reported in July that the investment firm had amassed a more than 9% stake. (https://reut.rs/3zp1smr)

    The firm on Monday backed Pinterest Chief Executive Bill Ready, who took over on June 29, and also commended co-founder Ben Silbermann for the leadership transition.

    Elliott and the Pinterest management had "a very collaborative and engaged dialogue" recently, Ready said on a post-earnings conference call.

    Close

    Related stories

    "As a visual search engine, Pinterest offers a distinct way for businesses to market. I think Elliott may be on to something here," said Michael Schulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital.

    Elliott has also been building up stake in PayPal Holdings Inc, Bloomberg News has reported (https://reut.rs/3QcHXnL), and has previously bought stakes in companies including eBay inc, Twitter Inc and AT&T Inc.

    Pinterest's shares were up at $24.36 after the bell on Monday, still way off their record high of $89.90 hit in February 2021, when people, cooped up at home during the pandemic, thronged the company for inspiration for projects.

    The statement from Elliott came as Pinterest reported a lower-than-expected profit due to higher costs and users spending less time on its platform.

    Like its peers, Pinterest has suffered from advertisers cutting back on budgets in response to increasing costs and recession fears.

    The company saw weakness from advertisers in the consumer packaged goods category, big-box retailers and mid-market advertisers, finance chief Todd Morgenfeld said, adding that the digital advertising environment will continue to be challenging.

    The company said it expected revenue growth of mid single-digit percentage in the current quarter, crimped by the impact of a stronger dollar.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Elliott #Pinterest #shareholder #World News
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.