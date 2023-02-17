 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported no power in engines: Preliminary report

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on Jan. 15 in one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

Nepal plane crash

The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane which crashed in Nepal killing 71 people said before the crash there was no power from the aircraft's engines, a preliminary investigation report said on Wednesday.

There were 72 passengers on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals. Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one unaccounted person presumed to be dead.

The report said the pilot flying the aircraft handed over the control to the pilot monitoring before it crashed.