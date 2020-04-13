Pillars of Creation: NASA reveals stellar images from the Eagle nebula

The latest image released by NASA is stellar – both metaphorically and literally! The picture is taken in infrared light, giving the pillars a spectacular bluish aureole. “Here, the pillars are seen in infrared light, which pierces through obscuring dust and gas and unveil a more unfamiliar — but just as amazing — view of the pillars. The better-known image is of the pillars in visible light,” NASA said in a statement. The image also shows other stars being formed in and around the Eagle nebula. (Image: NASA)