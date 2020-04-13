Pillars of Creation: NASA reveals stellar images from the Eagle nebula

The latest 'Pillars of Creation' image released by NASA is stellar – both metaphorically and literally! The picture is taken in infrared light, giving the pillars a spectacular bluish aureole Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been successfully giving the world glimpses of outer space, including galaxies, stars, other planets and nebulae – where stars are born. With progressing technology, the images captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope are becoming clearer and more tantalising. (Image: NASA) 2/5 In 1995, the Hubble Space Telescope took an iconic image of the Eagle nebula, which is located over 6,500 light years away from Earth, in the Serpens constellation. (Image: NASA) 3/5 The image highlighted three finger-like pillars, where, scientists believe, stars are being formed. Hence, it was named, 'Pillars of Creation'. The pillars are several light years in width and height and are believed to be throwing off cool hydrogen gas and cosmic dust. (Image: NASA) 4/5 The picture, first taken in 1995, became the most iconic views of the cosmos over time. In 2015, astronomers revisited the picture and assembled a more detailed image in visible light. The 1995 image was a composite of three different images compiled together. (Image: NASA) 5/5 The latest image released by NASA is stellar – both metaphorically and literally! The picture is taken in infrared light, giving the pillars a spectacular bluish aureole. “Here, the pillars are seen in infrared light, which pierces through obscuring dust and gas and unveil a more unfamiliar — but just as amazing — view of the pillars. The better-known image is of the pillars in visible light,” NASA said in a statement. The image also shows other stars being formed in and around the Eagle nebula. (Image: NASA) First Published on Apr 13, 2020 04:40 pm