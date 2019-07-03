Pick good people and set the right priorities: The management wisdom of Lee Iacocca

Lee Iacocca is a name that is frequently comes up whenever there is a discussion around leadership and management. The towering figure of corporate America, who turned around the fortunes of two automobile giants, died on July 3 at his home in Bel Air, California. He was 94.

At the beginning of his career, he impressed a Ford recruiter and was hired for an executive training program meant for future managers despite having a degree in mechanical engineering. Here he believed and applied his “thinking outside the box” strategy.

Iacocca presented a sales pitch of “56 for 56” that offered car models from 1956 with 20 percent discount and $56 a month for three years. The pitch was a success and he was noticed by founder’s grandson, Henry Ford II, who took him on board.

Iacocca believed, “If a leader never steps outside his comfort zone to hear different ideas, he grows stale” and therefore, a leader has to be creative to try something different.

Known as the father of the Ford Mustang, he sold ‘himself’ in the stylish sports four wheeler. His effortless, candid and direct sales pitch in automobile advertisements were aired for years proving that a good salesman is not born but made just like a good manager.

He was both brutal at wrecking rivals and subtle at gaining allies while moving up the corporate ladder. After a dramatic exit from Ford in 1978, Lacocca joined the distressed Chrysler.

After reducing the workforce, selling assets and winning union concessions, his gift of gab and other attributes gained him a controversial $1.5 billion federal loan guarantee to revive the debt-ridden company. He started a national debate over company’s importance to the national economy and a required “bailout”. He wasn’t afraid of taking calculative risks like the one he took when he offered thirty- day money back guarantee with the famous line, "Buy a car, get a check".

Iacocca also believed that every suggestion and idea needs appreciation. He nurtured an environment that could challenge existing conventions to solicit ideas from employees, dealers and unions. The key is to keep channels of communication open, failure of which will mean failure as a manager.

“If you can find a better car, buy it,” was the challenge Iacocca gave to the public in his blunt but confident manner. People tagged his identity to the product which could be seen in the rising sales figures month-on-month. After emerging as the most likeable face in the American automobile industry at the time, there were speculations of his running for the President of United States in 1988. The frank Lee became a favourite of the reporters.

“Here is what management is about: Pick good people and set the right priorities” writes Iacocca in Where have all the leaders gone?

“Best way to motivate employees was to give them a stake in success” is what he took from Henry Ford’s style in 1914. A shortened day’s shift from 9 hours to 8 hours and double minimum wages was what had helped Ford during industrialization.

A true leader always “strives to inspire”; “He motivates people with possibility, not with threats” is what Lee followed to make and sell cars faster even during recession. He was a patient listener and had the ability to inspire by building trust. He often said, "The inability to listen is a form of arrogance".

A talented debater, proactive and imaginative leader, and brilliant businessman injected competence in everything he took up.

But he also felt that no one could do it alone, and that talent does not trump the persistence of effort and the initial influence of a good mentor. ‘Nobody is born a leader, you need someone to teach you to walk and talk and be one. You need a mentor.’