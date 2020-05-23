App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

PIA plane 'jolted' thrice before crash: Survivor

Flight PK-8303 from Lahore crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir on Friday afternoon, minutes before its landing in Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

PTI

The PIA plane was flying very "smoothly" but while attempting to land, it "jolted" thrice and then the pilot "adroitly lifted" the aircraft off the ground, only to crash moments later, recounts Muhammad Zubair, one of just two passengers who miraculously survived the fiery crash.

Zubair was among 99 passengers on board the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A-320 aircraft that plunged into a densely populated residential area near the airport here on Friday, killing 97 people, including nine children.

Flight PK-8303 from Lahore crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir on Friday afternoon, minutes before its landing in Karachi's Jinnah International Airport. Eleven people on the ground were injured.

Close

"The plane was coming very smoothly, 8303 of PIA. My seat was 8F. When it was reaching Jinnah International Airport, the pilot announced that 'we are landing, fasten your seat belts'. We fastened seat belts. While landing, the plane jolted three times. Then it came on the runway and was on it for a brief time. Then I don't know what happened, that the pilot adroitly lifted the plane off the ground," Zubair, who is being treated for burns in a hospital in Karachi, said.

related news

"The pilot then flew the plane for 10 or 15 minutes. Then he again announced that the plane was landing. When this announcement was made, I looked down and it appeared to me that we were (flying) over the Malir Cantonment (area, where it was to land. Then when it was about to land, suddenly…(it crashed)," he said.

Zubair also gave a statement on Friday in which he said that the plane started wobbling as it approached Karachi airport.

"The next moment there was a hard crash and I lost consciousness," said Zubair, adding that when he woke up there was 'smoke everywhere'.

The hospital administration said that Zubair faced minor injuries and is currently under treatment at the burns ward.

The only other survivor of the crash was Bank of Punjab Chief Executive Officer Zafar Masud.

He spoke to his mother on the phone and informed her about his health.

Masud sustained fractures to his hip and collar bones, the Darul Sehat Hospital's administration said, adding that there were no burn marks on his body, but only scratches.

According to the hospital administration, Masud's CT scan has been done and his condition is out of danger.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 23, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Karachi #Pakistan #Pakistan International Airlines #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Vatican Museums, Holy See's cash cow, to reopen from June 1

Vatican Museums, Holy See's cash cow, to reopen from June 1

Coronavirus lockdown: Weary Americans hit the road to US holiday weekend

Coronavirus lockdown: Weary Americans hit the road to US holiday weekend

Fraudsters offering blood plasma as COVID-19 cure on Dark Net

Fraudsters offering blood plasma as COVID-19 cure on Dark Net

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.