App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PIA plane crash | Nearly 40% pilots in Pakistan have fake licences, are not qualified to fly, says country's aviation minister

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said over 260 pilots in Pakistan paid someone else to take the exam on their behalf

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Nearly 40 percent of civil aviation pilots in Pakistan have fake licences and are not qualified to fly, the country's aviation minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, has claimed according to reports.

Khan made the claims while he was addressing the national assembly. He said over 260 pilots in Pakistan paid someone else to take the exam on their behalf.

"Pilots are also appointed on a political basis, unfortunately," he said, adding that merit is "ignored" while appointing pilots in the country.

Close

According to a Hindustan Times report, there are 850 active pilots serving various domestic airlines in Pakistan. The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), meanwhile, grounded over 150 of its pilots with "dubious licences".

related news

These findings were revealed after an investigation was conducted following a PIA plane crash that killed nearly 100 people in Karachi last month.

The domestic flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on May 22.

Stating that the crash was a result of human error, the minister said the pilots had ignored the instructions of the air traffic control on the height of the aircraft.

"The pilots were discussing corona throughout the flight. They were not focussed. They talked about corona [...] their families were affected. When the control tower asked him to increase the plane's height, the pilot said 'I'll manage'. There was overconfidence," the minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Pakistan #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

Coronavirus Essential | Delhi cases surpass Mumbai; WHO warns of oxygen equipment shortage

COVID-19 impact: Housing sales plummet by 81% in April-June quarter of 2020

COVID-19 impact: Housing sales plummet by 81% in April-June quarter of 2020

Tirunelveli: Iruttu Kadai halwa shop owner dies by suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

Tirunelveli: Iruttu Kadai halwa shop owner dies by suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.