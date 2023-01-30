 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Philips cuts 6,000 more jobs after sleep device recall

Chief Executive Roy Jakobs announced the "difficult, but necessary further reduction of our workforce" by 2025, which comes just three months after it announced another 4,000 cuts.

Embattled Dutch medical tech maker Philips said on Monday it will slash 6,000 more jobs worldwide after fresh losses caused by a massive recall of faulty sleep respirators.

"2022 has been a very difficult year for Philips and our stakeholders, and we are taking firm actions to improve our execution and step up performance with urgency," Jakobs said in a statement.

The Amsterdam-based firm unveiled net losses of 105 million euros ($114 million) for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.6 billion euros for last year as a whole, largely due to the recall.