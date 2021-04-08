Philippines man dies after being forced to do 300 squats for breaching COVID-19 norms

A man in the Philippines died after being forced to do 300 squats for breaching COVID curfews norms. The city is currently under lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases.



On April 1, Darren Manaog Peñaredondo, 28, left his home in General Trias, a city in Cavite province, to buy water. As South China Morning Post has reported , his wife Reichelyn Balce, said Penaredondo was arrested by village watchmen and then turned over to the police.







The police told him to do "pumping exercises" 100 times for violating the curfew rules. The police made him repeat the exercises, meaning he ultimately did about 300 repetitions.

Balce said her husband had a heart condition and could barely walk when he got home the next day. “He was in a lot of pain”, she said. The next day he had a “convulsion” and died hours later.

Due to the rising COVID-19 cases, Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Rizal and Cavite are currently on strict lockdown, and a nightly curfew from 6 pm to 5 am is being imposed, the daily has reported.