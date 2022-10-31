English
    Philippine death toll from storm Nalgae storm rises to 98: disaster agency

    Half of the deaths were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, where 10 people were reported missing, the agency said in a bulletin.

    Reuters
    October 31, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

    Philippine authorities have recorded 98 deaths from Tropical Storm Nalgae, with 63 people missing and 69 others injured, the disaster agency said in a bulletin on Monday.

    Some 48 people were injured, it said. Damage to infrastructure due to heavy rains and strong winds was initially estimated at 384 million pesos ($6.62 million).

    President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is scheduled on Monday to conduct aerial inspections of submerged villages in Cavite province, near the capital Manila, has expressed shock over the number of deaths particularly in Maguindanao province in the Bangsamoro region.

    Nalgae, which has made landfall five times, is this year's second-most deadly cyclone to hit the Philippines, which sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually.

    The weather bureau forecast Nalgae would leave the Philippines later on Monday.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 06:33 am
