Pharmacies in China rush to meet surging demand for anti-Covid drugs over fears of spiralling cases after govt lifts curbs

Dec 08, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST

China's pharmaceutical sector is scrambling to boost supplies as demand surges for fever, cold and Covid drugs amid fear among the public that the sudden lifting of the strict coronavirus restrictions could shoot up infections.

China on Thursday began implementing a more relaxed version of its strict 'zero COVID' policy. The government released a guideline on home treatment for asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 cases according to which patients who are asymptomatic or exhibit mild symptoms without serious underlying diseases, can be treated at home.

Patients who have stable underlying medical conditions and who do not need hospitalisation, may also recover from COVID-19 at home, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.

Where conditions permit, the home-based patients should live in relatively separate rooms and use their own restrooms, the guideline noted.

After widespread protests, China on Wednesday rolled back major COVID-19 restrictions, moving a step closer to scrapping its dreaded zero-Covid policy, which drastically slowed down the economy and the movement of people across the country.

In light of the changing situation and the weakened virulence of the Omicron variant, the government released new measures to further optimise the response to COVID-19, which are welcomed by people, who are fed up with recurring lockdowns in the last three years.