Pfizer vaccine effective against Brazil, UK and South Africa COVID-19 strains: Study

Source: Reuters

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has demonstrated a high ability to neutralise mutant coronavirus strains detected in Brazil, UK and South Africa, said a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on March 8.

The Pfizer shot demonstrated “roughly equivalent” levels of neutralising activity against the Brazil and UK strains compared with a version of the virus from early last year, found the study conducted by scientists from the Pfizer, BioNTech and the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Track this LIVE blog for the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

The vaccine, however, showed a “robust but lower” activity against the South Africa variant, the study said.

Notably, the strain first found in South Africa has been tougher to target. In February, South Africa had halted the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine and shifted to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine after a small study showed the AstraZeneca shots had little impact on mild or moderate illness caused by the more contagious virus variant that was first seen there.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The locally dominant variant is more contagious and drove a resurgence of COVID-19 that caused nearly twice the cases, hospitalisations and deaths experienced in the initial surge of the disease in South Africa.

In previously published studies, Pfizer had found that its vaccine neutralised other more contagious variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, although the South African variant may reduce protective antibodies elicited by the vaccine.

The research, published in the journal Nature Medicine, noted that the vaccine is effective against coronavirus variants carrying the N501Y and E484K mutations.

Pfizer has said it believes its current vaccine is highly likely to still protect against the South African variant. However, the drugmaker is planning to test a third booster dose of their vaccine as well as a version retooled specifically to combat the variant in order to better understand the immune response.