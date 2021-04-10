English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE NOW:Watch the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA). Join Now
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Pfizer asks United States to allow more kids to get vaccine

New York-based Pfizer and BioNTech SE of Germany have asked the US Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorisation for their vaccine to include adolescents ages 12 through 15.

Associated Press
April 10, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
LOUISVILLE, KY - DECEMBER 13: UPS employees move one of two shipping containers containing the first shipments of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine inside a sorting facility at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The flight originated in Lansing, Michigan. Michael Clevenger - Pool/Getty Images/AFP

LOUISVILLE, KY - DECEMBER 13: UPS employees move one of two shipping containers containing the first shipments of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine inside a sorting facility at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, December 13, 2020. The flight originated in Lansing, Michigan. Michael Clevenger - Pool/Getty Images/AFP

Drug giant Pfizer and its partner in developing the first COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency authorisation in the US want to allow more adolescents to receive the vaccine.

New York-based Pfizer and BioNTech SE of Germany have asked the US Food and Drug Administration to expand the emergency use authorisation for their vaccine to include adolescents ages 12 through 15. Back in mid-December, the two-dose shot received emergency clearance for vaccinating people ages 16 and up.

Pfizer and BioNTech said they are working closely with the FDA and regulators in other countries to get emergency or conditional authorization as quickly as possible for kids ages 12 through 15.

The companies noted in a statement that preliminary results through March 31 from late-stage testing in that age group found the vaccine safe and 100 per cent effective in blocking infections. They said side effects were consistent with those from testing of volunteers ages 16 through 25: pain and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headaches, fever and nausea.

All participants in the study of 12- through 15-year-old volunteers will be monitored for two years, starting after they received their second dose, to watch for any safety issues and determine how long the vaccine protects recipients.
Associated Press
TAGS: #BioNTech #Children #coronavirus #Pfizer #vaccine #world
first published: Apr 10, 2021 09:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.