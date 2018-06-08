Pervez Musharraf's national identity card, passport suspended: Report

Pakistani authorities have suspended the national identity card and passport of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on orders by a special court hearing a treason case against him, acccording to a media report.

Musharraf, 74, was indicted in March, 2014 on treason charges for imposing emergency in 2007 which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.

On March 18, 2016, the former president travelled to Dubai for medical treatment.

A few months later, the special court had declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show in the case.

The court in March ordered the federal government to suspend his Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) and passport.

The Express Tribune reported that the National Registration and Database Authority (NADRA) suspended Musharraf's CNIC which resulted in the default suspension of his passport.

It further reported that after his passport was blocked, Musharraf would not be able to travel in any country and even his stay in Dubai would be illegal.

Sources said that now he can either seek political asylum or have special documents arranged if he desires to return to Pakistan.

The special court in its order of March had stated that the ministry of interior and all other departments, divisions and agencies of the government of Pakistan must take positive steps to ensure his arrest.

Complying with these orders, the Minister of Interior by the end of May had asked the NADRA to suspend the CNIC of the former military ruler.

However, the media department of the NADRA, its spokesperson, and Chairman Usman Mobin were all unavailable for comment on the development.

A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Musharraf ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008. He is wanted in Pakistan in several criminal cases including in the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.